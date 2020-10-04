Silent Notary Reaches Market Cap of $103,743.59 (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Silent Notary token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, DDEX and DEx.top. In the last week, Silent Notary has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Silent Notary has a total market cap of $103,743.59 and $3,789.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

