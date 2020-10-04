Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SILK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SILK traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 179,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,127. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $435,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $910,398.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $5,916,761. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 66,281 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.