SingularityNET Achieves Market Cap of $34.98 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Binance and IDEX. SingularityNET has a market cap of $34.98 million and $554,205.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00271858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00088245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01525817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00168998 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,948,187 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

