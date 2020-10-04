Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
NYSE:SHI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.61.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
