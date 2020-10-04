Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:SHI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.67. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 43.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 53.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

