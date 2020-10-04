Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 31,926,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,084,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,626,000 after buying an additional 8,531,684 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 4,692,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,630,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 3,482,707 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

