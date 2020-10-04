SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.84. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $66.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,240,000 after buying an additional 550,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after buying an additional 129,266 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after buying an additional 936,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

