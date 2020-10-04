Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Update

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average is $121.13. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

