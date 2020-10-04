Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $18,491,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $4,688,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.