Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.96.

SND opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 318.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 178,133 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $99,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 65,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

