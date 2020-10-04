SmartCash (SMART) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $109,838.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinBene and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,664.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.03301880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.16 or 0.02073863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00436956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00999639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00586171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048383 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010245 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinBene, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

