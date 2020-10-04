Smartlands Network (SLT) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $1.12 million and $2,932.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.73 or 0.05237969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

