SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.
SoftBank Group stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
