SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.95.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

