Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 868.8 days.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $114.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.14.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.