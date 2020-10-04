Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Sonic Healthcare stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 27,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.01. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

