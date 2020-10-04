Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) to announce sales of $27.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia reported sales of $23.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will report full year sales of $107.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.60 million to $108.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $107.97 million, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $114.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. Stephens began coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. 92,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,975 shares of company stock valued at $111,750. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 726,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,183 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 115.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

