Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.24.
Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
