Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 33,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

