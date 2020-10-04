Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwest Gas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.43.

NYSE SWX opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.04.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after buying an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

