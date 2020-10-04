Spectrecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $122,077.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $122,077.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000898 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034093 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034450 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021539 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.01272172 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

