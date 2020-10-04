Sphere Hits Market Cap of $1.07 Million (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $909.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00050176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,620.50 or 1.00123993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000695 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00152741 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sphere Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.