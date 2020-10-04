Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

SNMSF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Spin Master from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

