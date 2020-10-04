St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,915,100 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 31st total of 1,656,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 798.0 days.

STJPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

STJPF opened at $11.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.15.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

