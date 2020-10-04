Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $81.24 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, ChaoEX, IDAX and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $81.24 million and $6.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00088053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01529678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00168165 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, BigONE, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, ZB.COM, Neraex, Gatecoin, DragonEX, Huobi, Poloniex, Bithumb, Ethfinex, DDEX, Liqui, Radar Relay, IDAX, DEx.top, Koinex, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Tidex, ABCC, Ovis, IDCM, ChaoEX, Binance, GOPAX, OKEx and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

