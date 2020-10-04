Steem Trading Down 6.7% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $60.31 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, RuDEX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, Steem has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,649.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.43 or 0.02079304 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00581024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00013012 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 404,692,554 coins and its circulating supply is 387,718,460 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, Bittrex, Bithumb, GOPAX, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

