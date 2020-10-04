STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €33.00 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.47 ($34.67).

Shares of STM opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.03. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

