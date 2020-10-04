Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Update

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:EDI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.11. 21,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,184. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.50%.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 5,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $42,845.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Oliver bought 13,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $99,856.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,526.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $339,625 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.