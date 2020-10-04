StormX Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $14.90 million and $156,857.00 worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.03 or 0.05285730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,526,510,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,492,411,971 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

StormX Token Trading

StormX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.