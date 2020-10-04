STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SSKN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

SSKN opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.28. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

