Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a hold rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.40.

STRA opened at $91.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Strategic Education by 9,876.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

