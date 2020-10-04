Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $33.10 on Major Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong token can currently be purchased for $33.10 or 0.00311188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $926,451.99 and $1.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00273728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00087850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.01534492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00167636 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

Buying and Selling Strong

Strong can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars.

