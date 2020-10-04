Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

