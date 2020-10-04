Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Sunniva (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sunniva earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of TGIFF remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 426,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,648. Sunniva has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.



