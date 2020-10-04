Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.10 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $29.85 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.03301880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,377,094 coins and its circulating supply is 292,586,863 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

