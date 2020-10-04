SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SPCB stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

