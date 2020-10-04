Suretly Market Cap Reaches $89,099.03 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Suretly token can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market cap of $89,099.03 and $4.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.11 or 0.05334176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

