Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SURF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SURF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. 504,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $274.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

