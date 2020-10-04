SushiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.95 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00008504 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $112.55 million and approximately $74.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.39 or 0.05230240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 123,970,258 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

