suterusu Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $98,515.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One suterusu token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. suterusu has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $98,515.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.55 or 0.05279353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009402 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033489 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a token. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,373,040,783 tokens. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling suterusu

suterusu can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

