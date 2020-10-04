Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00272734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00039124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00088037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.11 or 0.01527826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00166834 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

