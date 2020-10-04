Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,200 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 731,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.8 days.

OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

