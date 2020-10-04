Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYKE. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

