Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SYKE opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,044 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYKE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

