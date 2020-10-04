TaaS (TAAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043814 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.66 or 0.05278154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033468 BTC.

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

TaaS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

