Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. 3,409,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,274. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

