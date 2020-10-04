Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCO. Piper Sandler cut Taubman Centers from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point began coverage on Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. Taubman Centers has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of -0.14.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 30.09% and a negative return on equity of 94.88%. The business had revenue of $118.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Taubman Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

