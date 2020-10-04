Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telecom Argentina from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

TEO opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Telecom Argentina has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.44.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.71 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEO. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 15.5% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

