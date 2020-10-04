Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 944,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $16.59 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

