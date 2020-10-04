Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Short Interest Update

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,750,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 30,180,000 shares. Approximately 16.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

TELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 537,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 213,769 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 471.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $240.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

