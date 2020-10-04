TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Volume Hits $87,140.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $87,140.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. During the last week, TEMCO has traded 68.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00087487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.01527940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00167833 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,264,193,822 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs

Buying and Selling TEMCO

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

