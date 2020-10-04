Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

TDC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $21.70. 799,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 448.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 118.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradata by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

