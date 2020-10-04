Terex Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

TEX opened at $21.59 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 5,507 shares of company stock worth $106,437 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 827.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Terex by 23.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 61,170 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Terex by 45.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 976.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.